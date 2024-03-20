89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Down 4.3%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.41. Approximately 73,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,405,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Get 89bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETNB

89bio Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.04.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $20,722,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETNB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of 89bio during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 132.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.