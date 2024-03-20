82,955 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 3.1% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.17. 2,657,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,314,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

