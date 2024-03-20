7,600 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $47.32. 227,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,227. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.