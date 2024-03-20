71,877 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Acquired by Eldred Rock Partners LLC

Eldred Rock Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,000. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for approximately 4.0% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,173,000 after purchasing an additional 937,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,174,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 540,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 371,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 779,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,445,000 after purchasing an additional 306,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.61. The company had a trading volume of 651,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,678. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.11 and a 1-year high of $106.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.