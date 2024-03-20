5,392 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Grey Street Capital LLC

Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,392 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $40.12. 13,214,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449,938. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $168.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

