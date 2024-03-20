4,697 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2,782.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after acquiring an additional 219,698 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 50.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,535,000 after acquiring an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $566,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $65,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,092. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Sun Communities Price Performance

SUI stock opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $143.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.68.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 326.32%.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

