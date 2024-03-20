42-coin Trading Up 52.8% Over Last 7 Days (42)

42-coin (42) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded up 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $85.00 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for $51,117.38 or 0.80193942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00127664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009371 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000056 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

