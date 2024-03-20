3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,095 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.11. 7,001,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $113.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.