39,421 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of BKM Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BKM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJJ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.74. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $116.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

