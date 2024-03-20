348,463 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 348,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,586,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 533.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of VCYT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 34,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,597. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

