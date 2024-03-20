3,187 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KKR traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.33. 82,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,947. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $101.80.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

