2,598 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,836,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,894,000 after purchasing an additional 433,884 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $170.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

