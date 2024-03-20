2,529 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 43.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.79. 403,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,968. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

