23,283 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Purchased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,053 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 78.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 190,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after buying an additional 269,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NCLH. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

