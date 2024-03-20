211 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,487,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,650 shares of company stock worth $29,121,621. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on AVGO
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of AVGO stock traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,236.34. The stock had a trading volume of 223,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,244.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,045.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Snowflake Stock Gets a Run of Upgrades; is the Low Finally in?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.