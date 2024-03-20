1,895 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $531.58. 173,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.50. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $334.79 and a 12 month high of $537.26. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

