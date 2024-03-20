1,868 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2024

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.85. 657,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,781. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $118.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.79. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

