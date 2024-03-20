1,868 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.85. 657,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,781. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $118.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.79. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

