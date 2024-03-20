13,481 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $395,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,932. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.27 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

