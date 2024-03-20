10,369 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,527 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $433,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,009,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,222 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 150,826 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

