Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given “Outperform” Rating at Macquarie

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Macquarie in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $245.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.55.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $192.68. The stock had a trading volume of 742,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.18 and a 200 day moving average of $198.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.22 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total transaction of $1,571,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $6,453,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

