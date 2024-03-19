Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.05.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $144,007.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,125,811.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,389. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth $164,224,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 639.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,916,000 after buying an additional 1,408,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

