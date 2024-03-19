ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.00

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 287042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.25 ($0.30).

ZOO Digital Group Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 36.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. The firm has a market cap of £22.02 million, a PE ratio of -446.60, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.58.

About ZOO Digital Group

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

