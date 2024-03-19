ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Stock Price Down 6.2%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 4,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 59,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ZKH Group in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.06.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

