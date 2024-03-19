Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $125.81. 400,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.73. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.84.

Get Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.