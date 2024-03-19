ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $668,512.25 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00066182 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00040707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020276 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

