Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Down to $41.20

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $40.00. Yum China shares last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 872,405 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on YUMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 237.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 559,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 393,881 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 4.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,939,000 after purchasing an additional 421,588 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Yum China by 1,325.8% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 107,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 9.7% during the third quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 207,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum China by 24.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,127,000 after purchasing an additional 343,500 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

