Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Yü Group Price Performance
Yü Group stock opened at GBX 1,365 ($17.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £228.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,412.50 and a beta of 0.88. Yü Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450.60 ($5.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,490 ($18.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,217.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,148.67.
About Yü Group
