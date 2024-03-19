Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Yü Group Price Performance

Yü Group stock opened at GBX 1,365 ($17.38) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £228.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,412.50 and a beta of 0.88. Yü Group has a 1 year low of GBX 450.60 ($5.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,490 ($18.97). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,217.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,148.67.

About Yü Group

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy data insights and analytics, green electricity, and carbon neutral gas.

