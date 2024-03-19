Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.22

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 140761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Yext Stock Up 5.8 %

Institutional Trading of Yext

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.52 million, a P/E ratio of -267.00 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile



Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

