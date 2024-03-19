Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading 4.3% Higher

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 150,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 419,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on YMAB. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.