Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Price Performance
Xunlei stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.23. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
