Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Price Performance

Xunlei stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.23. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNET. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

