XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,720,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 12,201,084 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.98.

Get XPeng alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on XPEV

XPeng Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of XPeng

The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 7.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 13.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 33.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.