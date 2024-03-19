Xometry (XMTR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Xometry (NASDAQ: XMTR):

3/13/2024 – Xometry had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Xometry had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Xometry had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Xometry was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.

1/19/2024 – Xometry had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

XMTR stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 181,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,799. The stock has a market cap of $832.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

Get Xometry Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,153.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $32,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,044 shares of company stock worth $755,064 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xometry by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,504,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xometry by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after buying an additional 832,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Xometry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xometry by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after buying an additional 725,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.