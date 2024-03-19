Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:XIN opened at $2.72 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.