Worth Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $5.02 on Tuesday, hitting $767.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $729.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $711.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

