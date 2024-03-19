Worth Asset Management LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.75. The company had a trading volume of 353,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $224.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

