Worth Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Up 0.4 %

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,319. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85.

About ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

