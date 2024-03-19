Worth Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,516 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the third quarter worth $91,000.

SJB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $19.09.

ProShares Short High Yield Company Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

