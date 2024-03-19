Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 970 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,992,000 after purchasing an additional 883,870 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,435,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after acquiring an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after purchasing an additional 412,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $180.28. 499,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,192. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $124.22 and a one year high of $184.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.