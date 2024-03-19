Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,037 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Invesco India ETF comprises 0.9% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco India ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period.

Invesco India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,673. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91. Invesco India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

