Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.59. 3,659,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932,045. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average is $126.42. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $175.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

