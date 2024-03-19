Worth Asset Management LLC Invests $977,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 424,257 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth $3,366,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth $2,177,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $777,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

