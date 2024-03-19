Worth Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,301 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $319,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $438.16. 26,214,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,812,656. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $448.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $428.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.46.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

