Worth Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 121,204 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,944,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.55. 859,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,206. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

