Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 995 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 401.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 386.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of SCHJ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 44,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.66. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $48.57.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

