Worth Asset Management LLC Buys 311 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $992,000. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $16,077,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $26,868,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 57.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after buying an additional 119,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

GD stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,637. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $280.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

