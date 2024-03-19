Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,550 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.1% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,780. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $68.71. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.