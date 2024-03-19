Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,100 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. 1,802,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,178. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.03.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

