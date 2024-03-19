Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,261 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 658,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,310. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

