World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 41.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 62,649 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1,574.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 384,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after acquiring an additional 361,243 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,516 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

