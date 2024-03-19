Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 49,460 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,460 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 797.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $84.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

